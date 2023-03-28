Edit Account-Sign Out
Taize Service on Good Friday at St Leonards church

You are warmly invited to attend a Service of Prayer and Music from Taize for peace in our world on Good Friday evening (April 7), at 8 pm.

This will be held in the Church of St. Thomas of Canterbury and English Martyrs, Magdalen Road, St. Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 6ET.

if you would like to help lead the music you are requested to attend a practice beforehand at 7 pm.

