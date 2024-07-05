Take to the floor with charity dance classes at the University of Chichester this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The University of Chichester is hosting a series of dance workshops for charity this summer.

Organised by local dancer Olivia Wallis Jackson, the workshops offer a chance to learn new techniques and improve your skills. Aimed at professional dancers, graduates and university students, the classes will be taught by experienced dance professionals.

The individual workshops run on Tuesdays throughout July and August in the Dance Studio at the University’s Bishop Otter campus in College Lane, Chichester.

Classes include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dance at the University of Chichester

Professional class with Amy Foskett for Women’s Aid – Tuesday 16 July 10-11.30am

Professional class with Sarah White for Unicef – Tuesday 30 July 6-7.30pm

Professional class with Jonah Wigley for British Red Cross – Tuesday 13 August 6-7.30pm

Professional class with James Finnemore for Cancer Research UK – Tuesday 27 August 6-7.30pm

Olivia said: “I’m really excited to be bringing this line-up of dance artists to the University of Chichester. Across the classes the artists will be sharing their practices with local dancers, while contributing to causes they care about. It’s a great opportunity to bring the dance community together and learn from artists that both work at the University and also further afield.”

Full details of the classes can be found online at https://www.owallisjackson.com/pro-class-for-charity-summer-series