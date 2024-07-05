Take to the floor with charity dance classes at the University of Chichester this summer
Organised by local dancer Olivia Wallis Jackson, the workshops offer a chance to learn new techniques and improve your skills. Aimed at professional dancers, graduates and university students, the classes will be taught by experienced dance professionals.
The individual workshops run on Tuesdays throughout July and August in the Dance Studio at the University’s Bishop Otter campus in College Lane, Chichester.
Classes include:
- Professional class with Amy Foskett for Women’s Aid – Tuesday 16 July 10-11.30am
- Professional class with Sarah White for Unicef – Tuesday 30 July 6-7.30pm
- Professional class with Jonah Wigley for British Red Cross – Tuesday 13 August 6-7.30pm
- Professional class with James Finnemore for Cancer Research UK – Tuesday 27 August 6-7.30pm
Olivia said: “I’m really excited to be bringing this line-up of dance artists to the University of Chichester. Across the classes the artists will be sharing their practices with local dancers, while contributing to causes they care about. It’s a great opportunity to bring the dance community together and learn from artists that both work at the University and also further afield.”
Full details of the classes can be found online at https://www.owallisjackson.com/pro-class-for-charity-summer-series
The University of Chichester offers a number of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Dance and more details can be found at https://www.chi.ac.uk/dance/
