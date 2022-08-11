Talent Pathway: Looking for the next Olympic champions at Angmering Skate Jam

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be skateboard coaching in the morning on Friday, August 12, then a fun competition with prizes for skateboards and scooters in the afternoon.

Angmering Skate Jam will run from 10am to 3pm and it is open to all ages and abilities.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Angmering Skate Jam is part of the Talent Pathway, looking for the next Olympic champions

Also in the news: See winners at East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society flower show

See also: Rustington war veteran will be cremated with full military honours

This free event is part of the Talent Pathway, looking for the next Olympic champions.

Refreshments and toilets will also be available on the day.