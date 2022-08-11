Talent Pathway: Looking for the next Olympic champions at Angmering Skate Jam

There will be skateboard coaching in the morning on Friday, August 12, then a fun competition with prizes for skateboards and scooters in the afternoon.
Angmering Skate Jam will run from 10am to 3pm and it is open to all ages and abilities.
This free event is part of the Talent Pathway, looking for the next Olympic champions.
Refreshments and toilets will also be available on the day.