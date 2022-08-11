Talent Pathway: Looking for the next Olympic champions at Angmering Skate Jam

Team Rubicon, the UK's leading provider of skateboard and scooter coaching, is leading a Skate Jam at Mayflower Park in Angmering.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 1:06 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 1:38 pm

There will be skateboard coaching in the morning on Friday, August 12, then a fun competition with prizes for skateboards and scooters in the afternoon.

Angmering Skate Jam will run from 10am to 3pm and it is open to all ages and abilities.

BOARD AF: See inside Littlehampton's new skate shop and mini ramp for the skateb...

    Angmering Skate Jam is part of the Talent Pathway, looking for the next Olympic champions

    This free event is part of the Talent Pathway, looking for the next Olympic champions.

    Refreshments and toilets will also be available on the day.

    Mayflower Park in Angmering
