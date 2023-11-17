Talk: Arthur Redmonds explores the medieval history and archaeology of Lewes Castle

As part of a PhD at the Universities of Exeter and Cardiff, funded by the South West and Wales Doctoral Training Partnership, Arthur Redmonds has been exploring how the medieval castle influenced those who experienced them within their localities and landscapes. As part of this, Lewes is one of his urban case studies, and it plays a central role in the history and making of modern day Lewes. The talk will explore the impact of the castle on everyday life in the town, and Redmonds will briefly touch on some of the many sources and methods we might use to look at the medieval castle. This talk will start with a brief look at how medieval castles operated, who worked within their lands and the types of sites and landscapes we might associate with them, before contextualising Lewes within the story of other castles both within Sussex and nationally. Next, Redmonds will explore a biography of the castle, with the influence on the town and countryside explored at each stage of its life. This will include its construction, occupation, and finally its decline and partial abandonment. Along the way, Redmonds will briefly touch on some of the more important historical events in which the castle played a part, including its role in the 1264 battle of Lewes and its assault by peasants during the 1381 peasants revolt.