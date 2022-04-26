An exhibition at Tangmere Military Aviation Museum. Picture by S Robards.

The museum will be welcoming aircrew who were involved in, or supported the conflict in the South Atlantic.

Local residents and history enthusiasts will be able to join in with commemorations and hear first-hand experiences from the war. The museum also said it is ‘expecting some nine pilots on the day’.

Additionally, those in attendance will get the chance to see the museum’s Harrier jump jets at close quarters. One of which - the Sea Harrier XZ459 - completed 53 operations during the conflict, flying with No. 800 Naval Air Squadron from the task-force’s flagship, HMS Hermes.

The event accompanies the museum’s temporary Falklands Day exhibition which is currently being held until August 31. It focuses on the aircraft efforts during the war, featuring information on Sea Harrier and RAF Harrier GR3 operations, and honouring the bravery of the fighters involved.

Located at Gamecock Terrace, Tangmere, PO20 2ES, visitors can attend the event by paying the normal museum entry prices.

For more information, visit the Tangmere Military Aviation Museum’s website: www.tangmere-museum.org.uk