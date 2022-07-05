The event will feature music from the Chichester Big Band, a group of 16 talented musicians brought together by Beverly Cerexhe-Dickens.

Starting at 1pm, the band will play on the green, weather permitting, and no ticket will be required. The band will play in the hangar amongst the aircraft if the weather is adverse, and a museum admission fee will apply.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A selection of Glenn Miller, Sammy Nestico, Count Basie and Duke Ellington has been promised on the day.

Tangmere Military Aviation Museum.

Light refreshments may be purchased in the Museum’s acclaimed Cockpit Cafe.

Tangmere is now one of the UK’s leading aviation museums, it is home to an impressive display of historic aircraft with a unique collection of aviation memorabilia stretching from the First World War through to the Cold War.