Tea Coffee & Tequila are back in Chichester

Tea Coffee & Tequila, the brainchild of artists Louise Duggan and Bobby Dazzler, are back again with a brand-new show at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary this June.

After the success of their shows last December and this February, the duo are back to bring you their new event – Art is(t) Life, a print-based showcase of some Sussex’s most interesting artists working today. The duo are keen to support and champion local talent, offering an eclectic show of emerging and more established artists.

As Louise says: “The show takes over the more intimate Wilson gallery at the Oxmarket Contemporary and is designed very deliberately to compliment the University of Chichester’s Fine Art Degree Show in the larger Rank Gallery during the same period.

“We’re excited to see what the young talent produces as they begin their journey in the creative world.

"We hope to inspire them by showing them what can be produced by artists a little further along in their journey for whom art is life.”

Artists include Louise Duggan, Bobby Dazzler, Wocco, Tamp, Marnie Glue, Bimbi Urquhart, Curly Mark, Leyland Fairchild, Billzie, Freddie Bella and Kimberley Nicolle. The exhibition runs from Tuesday, June 25-Sunday, July 7.

This year, after a run at the university’s Bognor campus, the degree show now switches to the Oxmarket Contemporary from June 25-July 7, funded by The Arts Society Chichester.