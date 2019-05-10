Ten things to see in East Sussex, May 10-17

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Kris Drever (Lau).

Saturday, May 11, 7.30pm, £19.25, Lewes Con Club, 01273 473076, www.lewesconclub.com. A spokesperson said: “Kris Drever’s voice and guitar forms part of the backbone of today’s contemporary roots scene. Hugely admired as a solo artist, collaborator, and member of folk superstars Lau, he is a phenomenal and prolific artist.” Kris Drever has already played alongside Jack Bruce, Bela Fleck, Tinariwen, Joan As Police Woman, Jerry Douglas and many other artists.

2. Dead Dog in a Suitcase (and other love songs).

Until May 11. From £11.25, 8pm, (Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Kneehigh Theatre Company. A spokesperson said: “What the hell is the world coming to? Mayor Goodman has been assassinated. And so has his dog. Contract killer Macheath has just married Pretty Polly Peachum and Mr and Mrs Peachum aren’t happy. Not one bit. Kneehigh are back with their theatrical tour-de-force Dead Dog in a Suitcase (and other love songs).”

3. John Robertson’s The Dark Room.

Sunday, May 12, 9pm, Komedia, Brighton, 01273 647100. A spokesperson said: “You awake to find yourself in a dark room! The audience is trapped in a retro video game with a sadistic end-of-level boss. Now either escape and win £1,000 – or be brutally murdered by the rest of the crowd! Will you: A) Find the Light Switch? B) Go north? C) Abandon Hope? The Dark Room is the high-octane, text-based adventure game show from improv overlord John Robertson.”

4. The Afrocentrics.

Monday, May 13, 7pm, £10-£12.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 01273 647100. The seven-piece Afrocentrics are a progressive afro funk band who play the sounds and rhythms of the African diaspora taking in jazz, funk, afrobeat, salsa, reggae and adding a modern twist. Kayode Adeniran has a prestigious history starting his career with King Sunny Ade and then playing a crucial role in turning the Yoruba Women Choir into one of the best choirs in the world.

5. Dutch Criminal Record.

Tuesday, May 14, 7.30pm, £6, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 01273 647100, www.komedia.co.uk/brighton. Dutch Criminal Record are from the South-East of England. Formed in 2014, they play a mixture of indie rock and surf music, with their own brand of original upbeat indie tunes featuring melodic vocals, interlinking riffs and blooming harmonies based around a background of solid bass and nimble drums. Visit dutchcriminalrecord.bandcamp.com.

6. Electric Six.

Wednesday, May 15, 7.30pm, £18, Lewes Con Club, 01273 473076. This six-piece band from Detroit offers a blend of rock music infused with elements of garage, disco, punk rock, new wave and heavy metal. A spokesperson said: “The band met recognition in 2003 with the singles ‘Danger! High Voltage’ and ‘Gay Bar’, and subsequently released 14 full-length albums, two rarities albums, and a live album. A live DVD, Absolute Treasure, was released for download in 2014.”

7. Jamie Freeman.

May 16, 7.30pm, £10, Lewes Con Club, 01273 473076, www.lewesconclub.com. This is an album release show. Jamie Freeman’s new album, Dreams About Falling, was produced in Nashville by Grammy-nominated Neilson Hubbard. It includes contributions from Angaleena Presley, Wild Ponies, Ben Glover, Amy Speace and many more. The record will be released the day after this show and fans are invited to celebrate this major milestone in Jamie’s musical life.

8. An Evening with Peter James.

Thursday, May 16, 8pm, £12, Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham-by-Sea, 01273 464440. Join the creator of the hugely popular DSI Roy Grace series of crime novels, who comes to the Ropetackle to discuss his latest book Dead At First Sight. Peter is one of the UK’s best-selling authors. With 13 Sunday Times No. 1s under his belt, he has achieved global book sales of more than 19 million copies to date and has been translated into 37 languages. He has also won more than 40 awards.

9. Seann Walsh. After This One I’m Going Home.

Friday, May 17, 8pm, £15, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, www.clairhall.org. The ‘Lie-In King’ Seann Walsh brings his hilarious observational comedy to Sussex. A spokesperson said: “This dishevelled, fiery, animated, fiercely idle, millennial man child is one of the best live comedians to have come out of the UK.” He made his acting debut in Comedy Central’s sitcom Big Bad World, which was followed up by the lead role in Monks (BBC One).

10. The Jive Aces Big Beat Vintage Revue.

Friday, May 17, £17, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. The UK’s No.1 swing and jive band and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists, The Jive Aces present their brand new show the Big Beat Revue. A spokesperson said: “The show features special guests, the vintage pin-up dancing singing and tapping showgirls, The Satin Dollz; the low down baritone sax of Lottie B and the smooth accordion of Grazia Bevilacqua.”