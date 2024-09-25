Terror and hilarity in Chichester Festival Theatre's The Cat and The Canary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As midnight strikes, a storm rages over the wilds of Bodmin Moor. The surviving descendants of the long-deceased Cyrus West have gathered in his remote mansion to discover which of them is the chosen heir to his fortune.

As the wind rattles the house, so does news that the most dangerous inmate from the nearby asylum is on the run. Menace lurks around every corner…

And so too does laughter, says Nick Haverson who is playing four characters, maybe more, in The Cat and The Canary, the final play in the Chichester Festival Theatre summer season 2024. Adapted by Carl Grose from the play by John Willard, it comes as a co-production with Told by an Idiot and runs in the Minerva from Sept 27-Oct 26.

The play itself is more than a century old: “But there was a film with Bob Hope and I have a funny feeling somewhere down the line that I may have watched the film on a Sunday afternoon in black and white,” says Nick. “It seemed very odd that Bob Hope was in it. It follows that genre and it was the first of its kind where there is this old house and a will being read and a lot of people hoping to be the beneficiaries. There is a reference to Agatha Christie in the play. Carl, the writer, has taken the original piece and adapted it and he has adapted it again for this production and I think there is probably a greater element of comedy now. We are playing with the genre and we are taking it to the limit. It's what you think of with Agatha Christie but the adaptation takes it one step further and brings out the comedy.

“It is set in the 1950s and you think of the way that people used to act in those days. It's just after the Second World War and the fact is that Told by an Idiot like to go on an adventure with their productions. With this one there is no stone unturned. Everything is possible and they give it a great broad theatricality.

“And the laughs that we have had in rehearsal have been fantastic and continue to be so. And we're continuing to find new things in it. In the middle of all the laughter I play four different characters, and actually at one point one of those characters is simultaneously out there with another of the characters that I play. That gives you an idea of how ludicrous it is! You can hold a telephone call with yourself!

“But the main person I am playing is the solicitor. My wife funnily enough is a lawyer so I have been studying her religiously! My character reads the will and one of the stipulations of the will is that nothing should be touched for 20 years. The solicitor is very straight-laced and goes about his business and that's his function in the play but he feels slightly unsettled by the housekeeper. There is an air of mystery about the whole thing.”

For Nick it’s a happy return to Chichester Festival Theatre where on the main house stage a few years ago he was in Love’s Labour’s Lost and Much Ado About Nothing (also RSC Stratford and Haymarket London). Since then he has also been in the Minerva in a touring show.

“I was coming in trying to remember the Minerva, and of course, it is very much thrust. The audience feel part of what you are doing which gives another element to it. Large venues are great for big extravaganzas and big musicals but the intimacy is something I prefer in theatre. You feel that you are close and you have a better connection with the audience.”