The 10 best spring walks in West Sussex to make the most of sunny days and longer, warmer evenings

With sunshine putting a spring in our steps and summer on the way, it’s time to start planning some time in the fresh air.

We are blessed to have some gorgeous walking routes across West Sussex, making the most of the South Downs National Park and the beautiful countryside all around.

From challenging trails and lesser-known routes to popular parks for gentle strolls with all the family, there's a walk for everyone.

Reporter Elaine Hammond has devised a series of walks that are generally accessible by public transport and, where possible, include options for refreshments.

Walkers at Halnaker, making the most of the sunshine

Her Findon – Cissbury Ring – Storrington Rise walk takes you up to Cissbury Ring from Findon village and offers wonderful views. We estimate it is about four miles and takes about an hour and a half.

Why not try it in reverse with Elaine’s Storrington Rise – Cissbury Ring – Findon village walk – be warned, this is the steep way!

The Ferring – Highdown Hill – Angmering walk is circular with fabulous views and a pub halfway.

You can do a nice circular walk in Arundel that takes in Swanbourne Lake and Hiorne Tower, as featured in Doctor Who.

The Ferring – Kingston Gorse circular walk has cafés and toilets, and birdsong abounds.

The River Adur – Downs Link – Bramber Castle walk is part of A Walk For All, with optional extensions.

Venture on The Windmill Trail for a circular walk to Halnaker Windmill and Boxgrove Priory via a holloway with magical tunnel of trees.

Walk through woods, wonder at wildlife and explore history on Elaine’s Warren Hill – Sleepy Hollow – The Sanctuary – Sandgate Park nature walk

For a bluebell walk, try the Clapham Wood circular in one of the spookiest woods in Britain.

Another good bluebell walk covers America Wood in Ashington and Capite Wood on the Wiston Estate, with view over the South Downs north of Worthing.