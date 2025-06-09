The 10 best ways to enjoy the weather in Chichester this weekend

Ah yes, the summer is here (or at least for this weekend!).
Here are 10 things you can do in Chichester this weekend, to make the most of the summer sunshine.
Walk along the historic Chichester walls for scenic views across the city and the cathedral. Photo: Henry Bryant
Last year, Chichester Cathedral was named on the Which? list of best UK days out for free. It's a great place to explore and walk around in the sun. Photo: Henry Bryant
Trips operate daily through the summer by trained volunteers. Sailings depart from and return to, the Basin in Chichester and the trips last 75 minutes (round trip). There are usually two sailings a day, with times dependent on the boat and crew. Find out more and book by searching www.chichestercanal.org.uk Photo: Sussex World
These beautifully restored gardens are stunning in June with roses, herbaceous borders, and the Victorian glasshouses in full bloom. It's a great spot for photography, picnics, or a peaceful afternoon stroll. Photo: Contributed