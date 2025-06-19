The 15 best ways to enjoy the sunny weather in Worthing this weekend

Published 19th Jun 2025, 13:33 BST
The sunshine shows no sign of letting up and where better to enjoy it than in and around Worthing?

The forecast is for sun, sun, sun throughout the weekend, with temperatures in at least the mid-20s – and up to 28 degrees Celcius away from the coast.

Whether you’re looking to bask in the sunshine or find a shadier spot, there’s plenty to do in Worthing this weekend.

There’s something for everyone, from scenic spots to seaside activities and hustle-and-bustle to peace-and-quiet – and even a festival.

If you’re coming to the town centre by car, don’t forget the seafront Grafton multi-storey car park is shut. Details of other car parks can be found here: https://www.sussexworld.co.uk/news/people/where-can-you-park-in-worthing-town-centre-with-multi-storeys-closed-5183888

Worthing's a seaside town, and the seaside means a paddle – although expect the water to feel much colder then you expect despite the late-spring sunny weather

1. Go for a paddle

Worthing's a seaside town, and the seaside means a paddle – although expect the water to feel much colder then you expect despite the late-spring sunny weather

Whether you're after some new clothes, gifts, or things for at home, Worthing town centre has plenty to offer

2. Hit the shops

Whether you're after some new clothes, gifts, or things for at home, Worthing town centre has plenty to offer

The big wheel is back on Worthing seafront and there will be some amazing views in this clear weather

3. Go for a spin

The big wheel is back on Worthing seafront and there will be some amazing views in this clear weather

Take a turn of Worthing Pier – while there you could visit restaurant Perch and the amusements

4. Worthing Pier

Take a turn of Worthing Pier – while there you could visit restaurant Perch and the amusements

