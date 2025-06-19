The forecast is for sun, sun, sun throughout the weekend, with temperatures in at least the mid-20s – and up to 28 degrees Celcius away from the coast.

Whether you’re looking to bask in the sunshine or find a shadier spot, there’s plenty to do in Worthing this weekend.

There’s something for everyone, from scenic spots to seaside activities and hustle-and-bustle to peace-and-quiet – and even a festival.

If you’re coming to the town centre by car, don’t forget the seafront Grafton multi-storey car park is shut. Details of other car parks can be found here: https://www.sussexworld.co.uk/news/people/where-can-you-park-in-worthing-town-centre-with-multi-storeys-closed-5183888

1 . Go for a paddle Worthing's a seaside town, and the seaside means a paddle – although expect the water to feel much colder then you expect despite the late-spring sunny weather Photo: Steve Robards/Worthing Herald

2 . Hit the shops Whether you're after some new clothes, gifts, or things for at home, Worthing town centre has plenty to offer Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Go for a spin The big wheel is back on Worthing seafront and there will be some amazing views in this clear weather Photo: Eddie Mitchell