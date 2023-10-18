Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Beachy Head Marathon weekend.

The Beachy Head Marathon is one the biggest off-road marathons in the UK. Formerly known as the Seven Sisters Marathon, it is popular for its scenic and challenging route through the South Downs National Park countryside.

The marathon will begin at 8.30am on Saturday, October 21 and start and finish from the seafront at the start of the South Downs Way.

Also on Saturday, the Ultramarathon will take place and is an exciting new addition to the Beachy Head Marathon weekend, with runners invited to take on both the traditional Marathon route followed by the 10K route to create this endurance race with a total distance of approximately 52.6 kilometres.

Entries are limited to just 200 spaces and, due to the challenging nature of this race, will only be accepted from runners that have previously completed a marathon within five hours.

The Ultramarathon will begin at 7.30am and will start and finish from the seafront at the start of the South Downs Way.

Completing Saturday’s actions will be the 10k run, which will set off with a route comprising of breathtaking views and challenges, taking a shorter looping route across the Downs to Belle Tout Lighthouse and back.

The 10k will begin at 9am and start and finish from the seafront at the start of the South Downs Way.

Finally, the Beachy Head Half is new in its fourth year and begins on Sunday, October 22.