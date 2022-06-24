The Art of Chichester exhibition at the Novium Museum: In Pictures

Opening this month, the exhibition tells the story of Chichester’s arts, culture, and heritage from 1962 to the present day, embracing professional and amateur work across all art forms.

The exhibition, which is free to visit, will also highlight on the success of Chichester’s novelists, poets and musicians, including Kate Mosse and Tom Odell. It will cover the Chichester Cinema at New Park and the district's many festivals, including the Festival of Chichester, and will explore how Goodwood House, West Dean College, the Weald & Downland Living Museum, and The Novium Museum have transformed the notion of heritage in the 21st Century.