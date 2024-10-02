The art of street photography - new book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five years of taking street images in Chichester, Hayling, London and around the world come together in the new book Man + Hat + Phone = Street (available from Blurb, Northney Farm Tea Rooms, Hayling Bookshop and the author).

It comes from Glyn Edmunds, aged 76: “It has changed me as a person, as a photographer and after 30-plus years I am enjoying my photography more than ever. It will appeal to anyone who feels most at home in urban environments.”

Glyn describes himself as inspired by some of the greats, Cartier Bresson, Leigh Preston, Matt Stuart and David Gibson.

“Described as digitally resistant, I literally had no plans to abandon film and my home darkroom of 25 years. I used to say ‘Digital is only a phase. It will soon pass.’ After a year or three even I did not believe this. A chance phone conversation with the late Anne Sutcliffe, opened my eyes to the benefits of a smart phone. So I rushed into 3 in Havant in late 2014 and purchased a Nokia 530, followed in quick succession by an Honor 7, Honor 9 and my current Huawei P30Pro.

Glyn Edmunds (contributed pic)

“I have been a street photographer since the late 1990s, but a phone enables you to be much more invisible. Joe Public spotting a man loitering with a phone assumes a dreaded selfie. Many of my images literally could not be captured with any form of camera, however small. Often subjects literally nearly fall over my feet or apologise for getting in my frame – totally unaware that they are the picture. And a phone is silent, no give-away clunk of a shutter, especially the canon crack of old Nikons. Top photographers say if you call yourself a photographer you should be shooting each and every day. What they don’t tell you is that regular shooting greatly improves your seeing. So, the phone has greatly improved what I see, literally all the time and everywhere I go. Bottom line, after nearly 40 years I am enjoying my photography more than ever.

“Street photographers are often described as choreographers. We find a scene which would make a great backdrop and then hang around waiting for the right elements to come together to make your picture. Often you have little idea of what you want, but you know it when you see it. I don’t actually think I am psychic or have mind control over my subjects, but the number of times I am standing thinking ‘I could do with a cyclist/person in red/whatever’ is scary.

“The Black Lives Matter picture – the lady of colour looking right at me by the slogan on the wall of the Festival Hall on London’s South Bank – is an outstanding example. I had seen the slogan on a previous visit and given the location great thought. Returning to the area after a day shooting street in and around the capital, I framed the picture up, waited, thought ‘I could do with a couple of colour’ then looked to my right. Approaching were just the ideal subjects. I adopted a casual pose, did not look directly towards them and waited … As they passed my I raised the phone to my eye and pressed the shutter. It was only some time later when I reviewed the images of the day on my phone that I realised, firstly that her husband had moved out of shot, and secondly that she had turned to look directly at me!”