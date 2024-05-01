The Arts Society Steyning May talk
and live on Freeview channel 276
This extraordinary manuscript, dating to c.800AD, has been admired for its sublime beauty, but also described as ‘cold-blooded hallucination’.
A fantasy of intertwined animals, birds and people’s heads, it is also a standard Book of the Gospels with full-page illustrations.
Annotated by some and stolen by others, it reflects the spirituality of its creators and the Christianity of their age.
It is also notable for its errors.
Imogen is a Freelance lecturer. After nearly 20 years in the British army she gained a 1st class honours degree in Anglo-Saxon & Medieval History and Art at Kent University, and a MPhil from Birmingham.
Free to members, £10 donation for visitors