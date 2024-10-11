The Best Halloween Activities in Brighton 2024

Murder Mystery - Immerse yourselves in a world of suspense and intrigue as you take on the role of detective solving a mysterious murder. In this fun experience, you'll work as a team to crack the case and unravel hidden clues. It’s like bringing a game of Cluedo to life with professional actors adding drama and unexpected twists along the way. Whether you're the victim, murderer or bystander, every role will challenge your wits and keep you on your toes until justice is served.

Magical Cocktail Making - Step into The Cauldron, a mystical venue in the heart of Brighton where you and your group will enter a world of wizardry. Guided by a friendly bartender, you’ll be kitted out in your very own magical robe and learn the art of molecular mixology. Make unique cocktails that change colour, bubble and smoke, creating an experience that’s both social media worthy and delicious. Every drink you make is yours to enjoy.

Thriller Dance Class - Halloween just wouldn’t be the same without hearing the legendary hit, Thriller. Why not take it up a notch and learn the iconic dance moves that go along with it? A professional dance teacher will guide you through the routine, breaking down each step so that everyone can keep up and enjoy themselves. Before you know it, you’ll be performing the full Thriller choreography as a group. It’s a fun and spooky way to get into the spirit, perfect for any Halloween celebration.

Emo Bottomless Brunch - Get ready to relive your emo glory days with an unforgettable bottomless brunch that takes you straight back to the era of side fringes and studded belts. Available across the UK’s top cities, this brunch experience serves up delicious food, free-flowing drinks and a nostalgic playlist packed with hits from My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Linkin Park, Green Day and more. Enjoy your meal while rocking out to classic tracks from all your favourite emo bands.

Psycopath’s Den Escape Room - Get set for a terrifying challenge at AIM Escape Rooms where you’ll be plunged into a horror-filled scenario that’s not for the faint-hearted. Once that door closes, you’ll find yourself in a grim setting complete with a creepy crematorium, eerie bloodstained walls and unsettling tools. Feel the tension build as an unseen force seems to watch your every move. You and your team have just 60 minutes to crack tough puzzles, solve tricky riddles and make your escape before time runs out. Can you handle the pressure?

Ghost Tours - Whether you’re curious about the supernatural or just up for some eerie fun, a ghost tour is the perfect way to explore a city’s haunted history. With a knowledgeable guide leading the way, you'll dive into chilling tales of past tragedies and the spirits said to linger. Stroll through spooky spots and hear unsettling stories that are sure to send shivers down your spine. It’s not just about the ghosts though. It’s a fun, atmospheric experience that blends history with a bit of theatrical flair.

Squid Game Challenge - If Squid Game had you on the edge of your seat then get ready for the ultimate thrill with a Squid Game experience. Dive into adrenaline-fuelled challenges straight from the series including tense rounds of Red Light, Green Light and the tricky honeycomb candy game. You’ll even take part in a high-stakes tug of war. It’s your chance to live out the drama. But don’t worry, water pistols are the only thing you’ll face if you slip up. Stay sharp, play smart and enjoy the excitement!

Zombie Experience - If you're a fan of gritty survival tales like The Last of Us or The Walking Dead, this intense three-hour zombie experience is right up your street. Set in a desolate, abandoned facility, you'll be tasked with surviving waves of the undead. With expert military instructors by your side, you’ll learn the ins and outs of close combat. Equipped with replica weapons, you'll need sharp aim and quick reflexes to take down your targets. But be careful because if you miss, they’ll keep coming for you!

SawTopsy - Prepare to step into a truly terrifying horror escape room that’s not for the faint-hearted. Inspired by the SAW film series, this gruesome game throws you and your mates into a dark, eerie basement. Why you're trapped there and who’s pulling the strings is a mystery you’ll need to solve. You’ve only got one hour to crack tricky codes and unravel the cryptic clues while a menacing presence watches your every move. Quick thinking and teamwork are your only way out before time runs out.