The Creator among the New Park films in Chichester

Part revenge-thriller, part black comedy, David Fincher’s (Seven, Fight Club & The Social Network) hot new film The Killer sees the cool, dispassionate hitman Michael Fassbender battle his employers and himself on an international manhunt. This highly entertaining thriller boasts a soundtrack from The Smiths and a bravura performance from Tilda Swinton. A lonely woman takes advantage of a case of amnesia in the romantic and wistful tear-jerker, Nobody Has To Know, set in the wild and beautiful terrain of the Outer Hebrides.

The French Film Festival continues with The Nature of Love, a fun, sharp and sexy Canadian rom-com dealing with an affair between a middle-class philosophy teacher and a local craftsman – the lovers collide across the class divide. A film within a film, the compelling and ambitious docudrama Four Daughters examines the disappearance and radicalisation of two Tunisian girls in Libya in 2016. Against the backdrop of two classic 1960s French Crime thrillers (The Big Risk & The Sicilian Clan), Chichester Cinema at New Park will present Risk Nothing, Get Nothing, a talk celebrating the heyday of French crime movies, starring Jean Gabin, Alain Delon and Jeanne Moreau (Sat, Nov 18, 10am)