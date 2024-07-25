The Fezzes are set to delight in Shoreham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Fezzes featuring musicians from Madness, The Jools Holland Rhythm and Blues Orchestra and The Van Morrison Band are promising an “evening of pure entertainment and fun” at Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Saturday, August 3 at 8pm.

Spokeswoman Nicky Thornton said: “Led by drummer and lead singer Mez Clough, the Fezzes play an infectious mix of rhythm and blues, rock ‘n’ roll, surf and swing. Their unique blend of musical fusion creates an intriguing mix of retro vibes and cinematic flair. Stylishly turned out in their trade-mark fezzes – with a set loaded with the classic cool of 1950s American rock’n’roll, filtered through the lens of Tarantino soundtracks and the occasional left-turn into the knowing wink of British comedy with a yakety sax – this is a recipe for instant audience engagement that has filled festivals, mad-weekenders and West End cabaret theatres with smiles and sell-out crowds.

“The Fezzes will keep the dance floor rocking as they lead the audience through a vintage Americana musical journey including music from cult movie classics from Quentin Tarantino. Featuring fan favourites from the likes of Chuck Berry and Fats Domino, The Fezzes are a band that are a delight to watch and will be sure to bring a smile to your face. This wonderfully engaging band have memorably been stage-invaded by Suggs of Madness for an impromptu jam at Ye Olde Rose & Crown Theatre Pub in London and joined by other Madness band members, Lee Thompson and Mark Bedford, for a Commoners Against Cancer fundraising event at The Dublin Castle in Camden.

“Between them The Fezzes have worked with BB King, Paul McCartney, Tom Jones and Robert Plant, among others. The Fezzes have also performed at top UK festivals including the Madness House of Fun Festival and the Twinwood Vintage Festival.”

Nicky added: “This event is primarily configured for standing and dancing. Limited seating is available to book for those who require it. Seating will be positioned around the edge of the auditorium, and visibility may be impacted.”

Also heading to the Ropetackle is fiddler Ryan Young on Tuesday, August 6 at 8pm.

“Ryan brings new and exciting ideas to traditional Scottish music, receiving international praise for his spell-binding interpretations on the fiddle. His debut album was recorded with four-time Grammy winner Jesse Lewis and launched at the Feakle Traditional Music Festival in County Clare, accompanied by renowned guitarist Dennis Cahill.

“Ryan’s music brings new life to very old, often forgotten tunes, by playing them in his own unique way. His fiddle playing is brimming with fresh melodic ideas, an uplifting rhythmic drive and a great depth of dynamics and precision. His sound is very distinctive, and every performance takes the listener on an emotional and adventurous journey.”