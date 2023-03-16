The Group in Worthing welcomes new organiser as social club for the unattached marks 17th year

​​It's all change at The Group as it marks its 17th year offering unattached men and women in the Worthing area plenty of things to do.

Jackie Thwaites has been bringing local activities to local people since May 2019, when she became a co-ordinator for The Group, a Sussex club for those aged 55 and over.

Now, she feels, it is time to hang up her organiser’s hat and simply enjoy the activities that the club has to offer.

Jackie said: "It’s been a privilege to introduce people to The Group and to witness the friendships that have been made. I am so pleased that Wendy is taking over, ensuring that our lovely club can continue.”

Jackie Thwaites, right, reviews The Group diary with Wendy Wetherfield

Happily, there was no difficulty in finding somebody to run the Worthing club and Jackie has handed over the reins to Wendy Wetherfield.

