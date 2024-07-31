The Hound of the Baskervilles turns comedy thriller in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Richardson is our Sir Henry Baskerville as the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle classic The Hound of the Baskervilles hits the stage at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from August 2-31.

He is also one third of the entire cast in the multi-roling company, joined by Andrew Pollard and Ben Roddy as they bring the Baskerville world to life in a version which stays true to the original thriller but also adds plenty of comedy.

“There's going to be a lot of going on with a lot of multi-roling to keep the story moving. Over the last few days (in rehearsals) we have been discussing how we're going to get the balance between the storytelling and the comedy and really just making sure that the story keeps driving forward. There are moments where there's a lot of silliness and I think the script is really well written for that but there are also scary moments and they're important too so it's very much about the balance. I'm not entirely sure how the story works so well with the silliness but it does, and what is lovely about the script is that you've got that dynamic there. You've got the characters. You've got the character Sherlock and you get to see Watson as his buddy and then we're discovering that there is a Bertie Wooster quality to Sir Henry. There are moments when he is not entirely sure what is going on.

“Sir Henry is the heir to the Baskerville manor and he is very rigid in his want to live in the home of his fathers. He has a strong connection to his family line which creates the problem for Holmes and Watson who have been tipped off that Sir Henry is in mortal danger. Sir Henry doesn't want to flee and actually he falls in love with Miss Stapleton who in our production is actually played by the actor who is playing Sherlock! We have been discussing how it is all going to work, but the play demands so much front-footedness and just telling the story that I don't think there is necessarily a massive exploration of the back story behind Sir Henry. Holmes and Watson use Sir Henry as the bait to draw out the hound. He has no idea what's going on but they oust him out onto the moor to find the hound.

“And actually you can see the clown in his character. There is a part of him that is the lover but there is also part of him that is the innocent clown. It's going to be a really fast-paced fun show but it really is a thriller as well – a comedy thriller and the audience will enjoy seeing how we create the story with just the three of us. We're still finding out the style in rehearsals but it's going to be quite a tightrope to walk that we're not just sending everything up. We want to be honouring the story.”