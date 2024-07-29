The Hound of the Baskervilles with a cast of just three in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The game’s afoot in an adaptation of the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle classic The Hound of the Baskervilles at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from Friday, August 2-Saturday, August 31 featuring Andrew Pollard, Ben Roddy and Tom Richardson.

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “Audiences can expect to be thoroughly entertained in this fast-paced dramatization which is given the full Eastbourne Theatres treatment akin their previous productions of The Invisible Man, The 39 Steps and Around the World in 80 Days. The cast will be working extra hard taking on multiple roles in this production which marks the 23rd year of Eastbourne Theatres producing shows.”

Tickets from £23. Call the box office on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

“Andrew Pollard takes the role of Sherlock Holmes among others. With a hugely varied career Andrew makes his Eastbourne debut in this production but his career has spanned over 32 years. He originated the role of Phileas Fogg in Around the World in 80 Days for New Vic Theatre in 2013 and continued his association with the role all the way to Broadway in 2019. Most recently Andrew starred in A Leap in the Dark for New Vic and on the small screen in TV shows including Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Womanhood for BBC.

The Hound of the Baskervilles cast (contributed pic)

“Devonshire Park favourite Ben Roddy returns as Sherlock’s sidekick Dr Watson following his roles in previous Eastbourne Theatres productions The Invisible Man and Around the World in 80 Days. Other work includes Royal Shakespeare Company’s productions of The Provoked Wife and Venice Preserved. Ben is also resident dame at the Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury where he has been wowing audiences for the past 15 years.

“Completing the cast is Tom Richardson as Sir Henry Baskerville. Tom has most recently been seen on TV screens across the UK in Coronation Street. His stage work includes The Mousetrap in the West End and international tour, plus UK tours of Dad’s Army.

"Tom’s no stranger to Eastbourne. He last performed on the Devonshire Park stage in the 2023 London Classic Theatre production of Abigail’s Party.

