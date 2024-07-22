The Joy of Being at Chichester gallery

Nicole Phillips (contributed pic)

Sidlesham artist Nicole Phillips celebrates The Joy of Being at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary from July 23- August 4.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In my latest solo exhibition, I explore the profound experience of being fully present in each moment, guided by an intuitive combination of observation and feeling,” she explains.

“This collection embodies my unique perspective on the world, capturing the enchantment of life's subtle details through deliberate brushstrokes, nuanced tones, and vibrant colours. These elements fuel my creative process, infusing my work with energy and inspiration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As I navigate through a variety of themes—from the sweeping vistas of landscapes and seascapes to the intimate charm of still lifes—I continuously experiment with my materials. My goal is to inspire viewers to embrace the beauty around them, encouraging a deeper appreciation for the natural magic that our everyday environment holds.”

Nicole, a graduate of Bath College with a degree in ceramics and printmaking, started on her artistic journey by founding a ceramics studio where she showcased her talent through a collection of hand-painted ceramic creations.

Her artistic evolution continued as she launched a contemporary British textiles brand, translating her watercolour designs into digital prints for an array of home decor items.

In recent years, Nicole has dedicated herself to her first love—painting and printmaking. Working primarily in mixed media and acrylic alongside screen printing, she focuses on producing original artworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She describes her approach as both innovative and playful, characterised by bold, expressive brushstrokes.

She says her semi-abstract style vividly conveys her emotional reactions to the world, prioritising the essence of a scene over meticulous detail.

This artistic philosophy resonates deeply with the theme of her latest exhibition, The Joy of Being where, as she says, she invites viewers to experience the wonder of the natural world through her eyes.