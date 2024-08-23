The Leon Greening Trio are Steyning Jazz Club guests

Leon Greening (contributed pic)

The Leon Greening Trio will be taking the stand at Steyning Jazz Club on Friday, September 6.

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Leon’s fluently-assured hard-swinging style epitomises the very best on the contemporary UK Jazz scene today. He is a pianist that combines rhythmic subtlety with a fearsome directness, creating music that is spell-bindingly awesome: a musician who gives his all. His extraordinary solos, inspired by the likes of Bud Powell and Bobby Timmons, keep the audience on the edge of their seats and mark him out as one of the finest pianists this country has ever produced, forging an outstanding career encompassing numerous performances at Ronnie Scott’s, with the Christian Brewer Quartet, Matt Wates Sextet and Gareth Lockrane Septet. Born in Southampton to a jazz-loving father, Leon studied piano at Leeds College of Music and The Guildhall School of Music and Drama, London.

“Leon’s trio also features the brilliant young double bassist Adam King who won the 2015 Worshipful Company Of Musicians Young Jazz Musician Of The Year award. Having studied jazz music at Middlesex University, gaining a first-class honours degree, he took up the double bass in the second year of his studies and has become one of the most in-demand bassists of today. Completing his outstanding trio, Leon is thrilled to include the UK’s premier jazz drummer Steve Brown. Presenting a wide and varied selection of the very best musicians in a first-class venue, together with its fine Steinway grand piano, Steyning Jazz Club goes from strength to strength, and the Leon Greening Trio will add to the armoury.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Admission charges remain at £15 and £10 for members. Please note that owing to audience numbers approaching hall capacity, tickets will now need to be pre-booked at WeGotTickets.com (enter Steyning in search box). For those unable to book online, team member Lindsay Buchanan will accept emails at [email protected] or by phone 07855 693356.”

The show begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning.