The Magic Of The Bee Gees hits the Eastbourne stage

The Magic Of The Bee Gees (contributed pic)

The Magic Of The Bee Gees is the promise at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Saturday, August 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £34.50 with concessions available for OVATION plus and premium members. To book, call the box office on 01323 412000 or online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

A spokesman said: “Whether you’re a brother or a mother or neither, when the feeling's gone and you can't go on, it’s time to treat yourself to a night of pure disco magic with the celebrated show The Magic of the Bee Gees at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne for one night only.

“The brothers Gibb unite again in this the ultimate tribute to the trio who defined an era and can only be described as music royalty, the Bee Gees. This production direct from London’s West End, now in its tenth spectacular year, promises to be a night of pure music magic. With a brand-new show for 2024-25, complete with stunning light and video show, prepare to experience the distinct sound of one the greatest bands to have ever graced the stage in this live concert spectacular. Become immersed in the music through the Sixties, Seventies, and Eighties including hits they wrote for artists such as Celine Dion, Diana Ross and Dolly Parton. This musical journey will take audiences through all the favourite songs; Night Fever, Stayin’ Alive, More Than a Woman, You Should Be Dancing, How Deep is Your Love and so many more from the impressive back catalogue. This authentic production ensures the Gibb brothers’ legacy of classic hit songs is well and truly Stayin’ Alive!”

The spokesman added: “This is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.”

Also in town, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound Of The Baskervilles, adapted by Steven Canny and John Nicholson, plays Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre from August 1-31.

A spokesman said: “The team behind last summer’s The Invisible Man return to the Devonshire Park this summer. The legendary Sherlock Holmes story is given a mad-cap makeover.”