"The most amazing compassionate humanistic bill" - creating the NHS

The play demonstrates “that evil doesn't triumph when good men do things”, says Richard Harrington who plays the great Nye Bevan in The Promise in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre from Friday, July 19-Saturday, August 17.

“It shows just what you can achieve in even the worst times.”

1945. In a country exhausted and crippled by debt after six years of war, time is up for Winston Churchill’s Tories. With a rallying cry for change, Labour wins an astonishing, landslide election victory. Three years later they launched the NHS, with Bevan a crucial, central character in it all.

“It's a very political play. We all know what it's about and we all know what they achieved from the coalition into Attlee’s government. They had just come out of the war and the country was decimated and people's moods were low and there was a huge financial crisis but even in the face of all that they decided that they would try to do the impossible and to carry on and develop the welfare state… and then Nye just took it into the ether.

Richard Harrington (contributed pic)

“It was the most amazing compassionate humanistic bill that has ever gone through government. It is very difficult to keep that going in a capitalistic world and it is stretched now and who knows what the future holds for us. But it's a reminder of what can be achieved and what we can actually do. The world at the moment is turning on its axis in a similar way and we're facing the far right sweeping through Europe, and America seems to be heading in one direction. It's really scary so it is really good that this play exists and that it shows that evil does not triumph when good men do things. We're talking about fantastic men and women who achieved so much.

“Nye Bevan was a total rebel. He was formidably bright and rebellious. He grew up in abject poverty in the Welsh valleys and he was one of the first to speak out about fascism sweeping through Europe and that the British government didn't intervene in what was happening in Spain. That drove him and when the coalition government changed into the Attlee government he was somebody that could not be ignored because Labour was voted in to change things. He was the conjurer. What this play demonstrates though is that it was not just Bevan. People think Bevan sat down one day and came up with the idea of the NHS and realised it all himself. It was very much a co-production. There was Ellen Wilkinson as well and it's a sin that she has been forgotten. She was totally radical. But Bevan was a disturber. He was the cat amongst the pigeons. He liked running up against posh people and people of privilege and reminding them of humility but he also liked the fine things in life, fine wines and fine cheese. He was debonair. He listened to American jazz music. He was this ball of fun and energy, not a monolithic statue in politics. He knew what to have fun meant.”

Tickets from Chichester Festival Theatre.