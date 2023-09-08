The National Garden Scheme: special ‘pop up’ garden opening: Rymans Apuldram, Chichester
and live on Freeview channel 276
Walled and other gardens surrounding lovely C15 stone house (not open); bulbs, flowering shrubs, roses, ponds, and potager.
Many unusual and rare trees and shrubs. In late spring the wisterias are spectacular.
The heady scent of hybrid musk roses fills the walled garden in June. In late summer the garden is ablaze with dahlias, sedums, late roses, sages and Japanese anemones.
Rymans is open Sunday 17th September 2pm – 5pm
Home-made teas. Refreshments in aid of St Mary's Church, Apuldram.
Admission £6.00, children free. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day.
Rymans Appledram Lane South Apuldram Chichester, Sussex PO20 7EG
Take Witterings Rd, at 1½m SW turn R signed Dell Quay. Turn 1st R, garden ½m on L.
About the National Garden Scheme
The National Garden Scheme was founded in 1927 by The Queen’s Nursing Institute to raise money for district nurses. Ever since then it has given annual donations to nursing and health charities totalling over £67 million. It gives visitors unique, affordable access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands and raises impressive amounts through admission charges and the sale of tea and cake. Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK. As well as the Queen’s Nursing Institute, our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and Parkinson’s UK. The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2016 commissioned The Kings Fund report Gardens and Health Our Gardens and Coronavirus 2020: The importance of gardens and outdoor spaces during lockdown report was published in September 2020.
For more information on the work of the National Garden Scheme, to find other gardens open in the area or to enquire about opening your own garden visit https://ngs.org.uk
Photos Judi Lion