The National Garden Scheme: West Sussex Gardens open BY ARRANGEMENT

These wonderful, often hidden gems are really worth exploring especially if you are keen to return to a garden you love, perhaps missed a public open day, or simply want to explore somewhere completely unchartered. By Arrangement gardens cater for different group sizes from as few as one to 20+, it all depends on the size and accessibility of the garden, some have fixed prices for entry others are agreed in discussion with the garden owner.

“Booking a By Arrangement Garden visit with the National Garden Scheme was a joy. I spoke directly with the garden owner to arrange a time that suited us both and was able to treat mum, family, and friends to a really special day out in a garden open just for us!” Garden visitor.

A few questions answered about By Arrangement gardensWhat is a By Arrangement Garden?

A garden open By Arrangement accepts visitors to their garden for a more personalised visit, on a pre-agreed date. Usually, the garden will advertise a range of dates available that they are willing to open so that visitors can decide on the most suitable option for them. This can often be a wide date range, for example March-October, so there are plenty of opportunities to find a date to suit you and your group or family and friends.

What are the benefits of booking a visit in advance?

Booking a By Arrangement Garden gives you direct contact with the garden owner, allowing you to liaise on everything from convenient times and dates, to what you’ll see and do once you’re there.

Why choose By Arrangement?

Did you miss an open day or perhaps you would like to bring your family back for a special occasion? Contact any garden offering By Arrangement visits to discuss options.

Booking your By Arrangement visit

West Sussex gardens opening in 2024 are available to view on the National Garden Scheme Website or on the following link https://ngs.org.uk/west-sussex-by-arrangement-gardens/

From the garden information page, you will find the garden owner’s contact details. They are waiting to hear from you and will be delighted to help you create the perfect visit. The garden owner will confirm all the details and whether they require a deposit/full payment ahead of the visit.

Enjoy your garden visit!

Kate Harrison, Nation Garden Scheme West Sussex Publicity Officer suggests six stunning gardens opening by arrangement in 2024.

4 Ben’s Acre Horsham RH13 6LW

Described as inspirational excellence in design and artistry. A visual delight on different levels, featuring ponds, rockery, summerhouse and arbour. Seating for your teas surrounded by borders full of harmonising perennials, roses, shrubs and more. This garden opens for By Arrangement visits from 3 June to 30 August for groups of between 10 and 25. Contact Pauline Clark [email protected] 01403 266912

Old Erringham Cottage Shoreham By Sea BN43 5FD

A plantsman's garden set high on the South Downs with panoramic views overlooking the Adur valley. 1⅓ acres with a flower meadow, stream bed and ponds and formal and informal planting areas with over 600 varieties of plants. This garden opens for By Arrangement visits from 28 May to June for groups of between 10 and 30. Contact Fiona & Martin Phillips [email protected] 07884 398704

6 Plantation Rise Worthing BN13 2AH

A beautifully planted 70ft x 80ft garden, surrounded by trees and shrubs and featuring flower decked pergolas, a folly and a summerhouse overlooking a pond. Winner of the Daily Mail National Garden Competition. This garden opens for By Arrangement visits from 14 March to August for groups of up to 20. Contact Nigel & Trixie Hall [email protected] 01903 262206

Meadow Farm Pulborough RH20 1DF

2-acre garden designed and planted by the current owners. Features include colour themed beds, a formal pond, a pleached hornbeam avenue, walled garden, orchard and new wildlife swimming pond. This garden opens for By Arrangement visits from May to 4 October for groups of between 5 and 25. Contact Charlie & Ness Langdale [email protected] Open Day Saturday 18th May

Old Cross Street Farm West Burton Pulborough RH20 1HD

A modern garden with a nod to traditional planting but enjoying many of the contemporary twists not usually found in such a landscape. An abundance of mass planting demonstrates the advantages of a limited planting palate. This garden opens for By Arrangement visits from May to October for groups of between 20 and 40. Contact Belinda & David Wilkinson [email protected] 01798 83193

Dale Park House Madehurst, Arundel BN18 0NP

Set in parkland, enjoying magnificent views to the sea. Come and relax in this large walled garden with impressive planting, a gravel garden, dreamy rose and clematis arches, a sucken gravel garden, an orchard and kitchen garden. This garden opens for By Arrangement visits from 20 May to 5 July. Contact Robert & Jane Green [email protected] 01243 814260