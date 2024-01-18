Newhaven Green Centre’s Swap, Share and Repair workshop is free for all to attend on Sunday, January 28.

Attendees can swap and exchange items such as toys and clothes, join skills sharing workshops, get something fixed at the Newhaven Repair Cafe, and enjoy a free shared meal and community conversation at a lunchtime Soup & Social. The aim of the event is to promote sustainability and to help people to save money.

The free event is open to all at the Hillcrest Community Centre, Bay Vue Road, from 11am to 3pm.

According to Scarlet Scardanelli, Volunteer Co-ordinator: “Newhaven Green Centre CIC is a newly formed organisation aiming to make it easy for people to live ‘greener’ lifestyles and save money at the same time. It was founded by Newhaven residents keen to reduce waste by reuse and recycling, and reduce consumption by encouraging sharing.

“Our projects include a Library of Things, a Repair Cafe, Bring & Take Tables, also information about how to reuse and recycle items which aren’t accepted in the Council’s kerbside recycling collection.”

Hospitable Environment will be welcoming attendees with a special lunchtime ‘Soup & Social’ - a free meal and community conversations. They will be hosting one workshop for young people to help prep and cook the soup and two baking workshops. Information about timing will be released on the website’s Whats-On page.

The usual Repair Cafe will be running as part of the event, and there will be workshops throughout the day including by some skilled repairers, along with talks and live music.

There will also be skills sharing workshops. Confirmed workshops so far include: Baking workshops, zip repairs, bike maintenance, OVESCO’s energy-generating bike, clothes alterations, how to deal with tears and stains on your clothes, basic soldering and wire cutting, and learn to make compost from worm farming.

There will be a seed swap stall run by Greenhavens, as well as Newhaven Uniform Bank, OVESCO (for Energy Savings Advice) and Ouse Valley Climate Action.

Repairers confirmed for the day are: Textile repairs, zip repairs, metal repairs and soldering, electrical and mechanical repairs, bike repairs, and tool sharpening.