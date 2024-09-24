The next Eastbourne Family Roots meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Family Roots, the family history society for Eastbourne and district, have their next meeting on Thursday 3rd October when Christopher Whittick talks about: “Where there’s a Will – Testamentary Records and Probate Records for the Family Historian”.

Christopher Whittick, who spent 42 years at East Sussex Record Office and has an unparalleled knowledge of the county’s archives, will describe the evolution of the probate system – the means by which people’s property is administered after their death. Beginning in the medieval period, he will describe the process of probate, the documents which it produced and the languages in which they are written, the ‘nationalisation’ of the system in 1858 and what happened when somebody died owning property but without leaving a valid will, or indeed any will at all.”

Family Roots is for all those who want to trace their family tree. The Society is very active, with quarterly magazines, meetings and offers a warm and friendly welcome to members and visitors at our monthly meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our meetings are held at Ocklynge School, Victoria Drive, Eastbourne BN20 8XN, entrance in Farlaine Rd. Doors open at 7pm with the talk starting at 7.30pm. Free help is available to members on all aspects of family history, just speak to a committee member. Admission to the meeting is: members £1, visitors £2.50.

For more details about the group and how to join see: www.eastbournefhs.org.uk