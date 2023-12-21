The poignant film helping Air Ambulance keep families together this Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
The moving film which can be see on YouTube or at aakss.org.uk/xmas eatures the words of the young daughter of KSS paramedic Ben Paul describing what her daddy does and how proud she is that he helps other people.
KSS hopes to share the message with as many people as possible so that it will inspire people to support the charity this Christmas.
Ben Paul said: “We hope you never need us. But sadly, even at Christmas, many people do. Sudden serious injuries and illnesses don’t stop over the festive period. Neither do we. If you need us, we’ll be there to fight for your life.”
6","classid":1073872969,"properties":[469775450,"normaltextrun",201340122,"1",134233614,"true",469778129,"normaltextrun",335572020,"1",469778324,"default paragraph font"]">David Welch, Chief Executive at KSS, said: “5","classid":1073872969,"properties":[469775450,"paragraph",201340122,"2",134233614,"true",469778129,"paragraph",335572020,"1",469777841,"times new roman",469777842,"times roman",469777843,"times roman",469777844,"times roman",469769226,"times roman",268442635,"24",335559705,"2057",335559740,"240",201341983,"0",134233118,"true",134233117,"true",469778324,"normal"]"> We’re so proud to be here for our communities, with our crews ready to respond to calls for our lifesaving critical care 24/7, 365 days a year, over the festive period and beyond. We can only continue to deliver our vital care thanks to the incredible generosity of our supporters. Without you, we can’t save lives and keep more families together.7","classid":1073872969,"properties":[469775450,"eop",201340122,"1",134233614,"true",469778129,"eop",335572020,"1",469778324,"default paragraph font"]"> “
Festive fundraising for KSS is taking place across Kent, Surrey and Sussex:
Kent
Christmas lights - Hawthorne Close, Dover
Christmas lights - 52 Sea Street, Herne Bay
Christmas lights - 13 Melcombe Close – Ashford
Christmas lights - 8 Liptraps Lane – Tunbridge Wells
Christmas Lights - 81 Milner Crescent Aylesham
Surrey
KSS Christmas tree in Guildford Shopping Centre
Sussex
Christmas Lights – 14 Saxifrage Way, Worthing – all month – collection buckets at the display
Christmas Lights and Santas Grotto - 8 Mantell Close, Lewes – 18 - 24 December
To support the charity’s Christmas appeal visit: aakss.org.uk/together.
Looking further ahead, why not step into the New Year with purpose and join Team KSS for Run 31 (aakss.org.uk/run31) this January and make every step count. By walking or running 31 miles, you'll be helping to save lives in your community.