The Power of Plants at Weald & Downland Living Museum

From Monday 27 May - Sunday 18 August, the Weald & Downland Living Museum will be hosting an exciting new exhibition in the Longport Gallery, looking at the history and creation of the Museum’s Historic Gardens, how they have developed over time and the work the Garden Team does in maintaining and interpreting them for visitors to explore. The exhibition will showcase the potential uses of plants, from culinary and medicinal herbs, to use in textiles and dyes, and also how the plants support the biodiversity and sustainability of our natural environment.

The exhibition will also include the Museum’s newly acquired copy of Gerard’s Herbal, a 17th century herbal book, which will be on display in the gallery. The book, which includes woodcut and herbarium samples, was kindly donated to the Museum’s library collection by Pearl O’Leary, who was a volunteer at the Museum for many years. This incredible artefact is an original 2nd edition from 1633, however the book requires some conservation work to stabilise it for the future and the Museum is currently fundraising to undertake this important project.

Exploring the Power of Plants further, on Thursday 20 June the Museum will be holding a special evening talk hosted by local Sommelier Sam Fraser of Purchases Bar & Restaurant. Join Sam and a collection of guest speakers including Art Tukker, owner of Tinwood Wine Estate, Luke Condell, UK Brand Ambassador of Hendricks Gin, and Bridgette Ryan, Business Development Manager of Spirit of the South Downs Brandy, as they tell their stories from growth to glass and explore the modern-day uses of herbs and plants in beverages. There will also be an opportunity to sample some of their delicious products.

Flower Power at Weald & Downland Living Museum

Finally, on 22 - 23 June, you are invited to invigorate your senses, detox from technology and join the Museum for their Flower Power event. The weekend will include a number of demonstrations, talks and activities that uncover the history behind the use of plants and herbs in our diets and around our homes. Visitors will be able to discover more about everything from health and wellbeing benefits to language and colours.