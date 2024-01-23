The River Ouse - What's its future? Talk on Tuesday February 20

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Director of the Ouse & Adur Rivers Trust, Peter King, will be telling the Friends of Lewes more about this fascinating and important part of our local landscape. To hear more, join us online on Tuesday 20 February at 7.30pm.

The River Ouse catchment contains a diverse range of streams, brooks and lakes which flow through both urban and rural settings, offering different ecosystems and habitats for a variety of wildlife and a wonderful resource for people to enjoy.

The Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust (OART) believes in the importance of understanding and data-driven science.

The River Ouse

Only by being out on the ground, collecting a variety of information and monitoring the condition of the Ouse can we focus our efforts where they are most effective.

In his talk, Pete will offer an insightful overview of the river, the state it’s in, the pressures it’s under and some of the solutions available, including a summary of some of the projects OART has undertaken in the Ouse catchment over the past few years and those planned for the future.