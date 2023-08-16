​​Free family activities are on offer at two big summer events for young people in Adur and Worthing this August, to round off the summer holiday.

Last year's Sompting Summer Event organised by The Sid Youth at Sompting Recreation Ground. Picture: The Sid Youth / Submitted

The Sid Youth, a not-for-profit community interest company, is doubling the fun for 2023 after a successful summer event at Sompting Recreation Ground last year.

Paul Read, director and programme lead, said: "We have a wide range of activities free for young people and their families to take part in and have a lot of local companies providing the activities. We feel it could be a good opportunity to shed some positivity around young people.

"The main idea is to have something that is free for families to go along to and chill out and have some fun. The two events have different funding but will be similar, with a few tweaks.

"We have got a lot of local companies coming. The idea is that people can come down and try things out, and then they know there is a club locally they can go and join.

"It is a drop-in day. Last year, we had about 500 people throughout the day – some stayed all day and some were there for half an hour. Our focus is on teenagers but this year we are aiming it at all the family."

Sompting Big Local is again funding the Sompting Summer Event, at Sompting Recreation Ground on Friday, August 25, from 11am to 3pm. All activities are free, with lots of fun for all, including soft play, inflatables, basketball, wheelchair boxing, Last Man Standing, football darts, circus skills, table tennis and live music.

This year, there will also be a HAF Summer Event at Homefield Park, Worthing, on Thursday, August 31, from 11am to 3pm, with free activities including circus skills, pizza making, boxing, football, table tennis, basketball, skateboarding,inflatables, soft play and live music. This event is funded by West Sussex County Council to highlight and celebrate the Holiday Activities and Food Programme (HAF) and it is open to all.Follow The Sid Youth on Facebook @TheSidYouth or email [email protected] for updates and more information.

Scarlett Allan, administration assistant, said: "Last year, we centred the event on the idea that every activity would be free. The day was a huge success and all activities were used and loved by those who attended.

"This year, we are doubling up on the events. We have some great activities attending both events and live music from AudioActive, with some games led by The Sid Youth team. Just a reminder, all activities are free.

"We look forward to what will most definitely be a very exciting couple of days and a great way to end the summer holidays."