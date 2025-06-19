The six best ways to enjoy the weather in Eastbourne this weekend

The sun is shining brightly in Eastbourne and the hot weather will continue all weekend, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office reckons the temperature will hit 31°C on Saturday, June 21, dropping slightly to 24°C on Sunday, June 22.

We’ve taken a look at what residents and visitors can do in the district to make the most of the fantastic weather.

Here are our top six recommendations.

1:Nao Victoria:

The visit to Eastbourne is part of a north European for Nao Victoria. She will berth on the Waterfront at Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour and open to the public from 10 am until 8 pm daily from Wednesday 18 June until Sunday 22 June, Admission is Adult £8, Child (up to12 years) £4, or a family tickets (2 adults + up to 3 children £20). Tickets may be purchased at the gangway, or in advance online from [email protected] Visit: www.fundacionnaovictoria.org

2: Drusillas

The zoo in Polegate is marking its 100th year with special celebrations throughout the year.

In addition to all the normal Zoo, Play, and Rides of a Drusillas day out, visitors will be able to enjoy vintage car shows, a live brass band, conservation workshops, special keeper talks, cream teas and giveaways.

3: The Lexus Eastbourne Open

The tennis returns to the town showcasing the best of the best in the world of tennis.

Visitors will also be able to watch all the action at the tennis fan zone in the town centre.

Starting on June 23 at 11am and running until June 28 at 5pm the fan zone is a free, ticketless event, allowing you to soak up the summer sun, enjoying world class tennis whilst enjoying the town centre.

4: Summer in Little Chelsea

The annual event is set to take place on Saturday, June 21.

From 10am to 5pm, Grove Road and South Street will be transformed into a free summer festival.

With stalls selling everything from toys and cakes to handmade gifts and a wide variety of refreshments, plus a packed schedule of live entertainment, the event’s organiser said it is ‘set to be the highlight of the summer calendar’.

A sports park will also open up in part of South Street, where young athletes can have-a-go at the football penalty shoot-out or try their hand at tennis with free coaching sessions.

5: Beachy Head:

The 530 feet high cliffs of Beachy Head give stunning views over Eastbourne and the English Channel.

Walk from the foot of Beachy Head or climb to the top for dramatic views of the famous lighthouse.

Stop off at the Beachy Head Pub for a drink and meal and enjoy the splendid panoramic views over Eastbourne.

6: Eastbourne Beach

Eastbourne offers more than three miles of shingle beaches offering sand, and in some cases rock pooling opportunities, at low tide.

From cliffs and a Marine Conservation Area at Holywell, to windsurfing off Royal Parade and fishing at Harbour Reach, its array of beaches offer the perfect spot to suit everyone.

