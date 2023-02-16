UK choir and period instrument orchestra the Sixteen are set to celebrate 400 years of William Byrd as they tour visits Chichester Cathedral.

In what has become a staple of The Sixteen’s touring programme, this season marks the 22nd year of the ensemble’s Choral Pilgrimage which will which will tour to Chichester Cathedral on March 18.

The 2023 tour is inspired by the influence of William Byrd, presenting a programme exploring his life, works and pervading faith. His legacy is marked by the commission of two new compositions by Dobrinka Tabakova, bringing his musical heritage firmly into the modern day.

The two premieres, Arise Lord into thy rest and Turn our captivity, highlight Byrd’s influence of modern polyphony and showcase The Sixteen in a new light. The programme also features works by Van Wilder, de Monte, Clemens Non Papa and Byrd himself.