The Spooky Men’s Chorale head to Shoreham
They come clutching copies of their latest album We'll Give It A Go. The Spooky Men's Chorale play Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Friday, June 28.
Spokesman James Wallace said: “With ten sell-out UK tours and six highly-acclaimed albums under their belts, the Spooky Men’s Chorale continue to thrill an ever-growing international fanbase with their own unique combination of Georgian songs, beautiful ballads, ridiculous covers and a swag of hilarious originals. They first emerged blinking-eyed from the Blue Mountains of New South Wales in 2001. Armed with no more than their voices and an ill-matched set of hats, the Spooky Men have since built a cult following stretching across the globe. Their extraordinary combination of deadpan delivery and heart-stopping harmonies thrills theatre and festival audiences alike, gaining rapturous reviews.
“Having had extensive airplay from the likes of Cerys Matthews (Radio 6), Mark Radcliffe (Radio 2), In Tune (Radio 3) and Front Row (Radio 4), recent UK tours have seen the Spooks perform at WOMAD, Edinburgh and Sidmouth festivals, smashing headline spots to audiences in their thousands. Equally loved for their musical brilliance as for their absurdly joyful take on your favourite song, as well as a vast catalogue of both tender and ridiculous originals, the Spooky Men’s Chorale can only be fully understood live. You must see them!
"The Chorale is a vast, rumbling, steam powered and black clad behemoth, seemingly accidentally capable of rendering audiences moist eyed with mute appreciation or haplessly gurgling with merriment. Based on the twin pillars of grand foolishness and the quest for the perfect subwoofer-rattling boofchord, the Spooky Men seek to commentate on the absurdity and grandeur of the modern male armed only with their voices, a sly collection of hats and facial hair.”