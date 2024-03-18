The Steyning Scandals Walk: Secrets of a Sussex Market Town, 1547-1947
Sunday, 24 March 2024, 10 am - 12.30 pm A slow historic ramble - plenty of stops - with Dr Janet PenningtonMeet at the Steyning Centre Car Park - free on Sundays - opposite the Church of St Andrew and St Cuthman, Church Street, Steyning, West Sussex BN44 3XZ
Discover who did what, where and with whom! Steyning's attractive timber-framed buildings and flint cottages hide many secrets from the past - come and discover some of them if you dare.
We will be exploring the back streets and twittens of Steyning with many scandalous stories, all researched through local documentary sources.
Dogs on leads welcome. There is no need to book, just turn up in good time. Fee payable on the day - £5.00
If you are easily shocked, this is not the walk for you. The walk is not suitable for children.
Mobile: 07703 133952 Email: [email protected] sussexhistorytalks.co.uk