The Steyning Scandals Walk: Secrets of a Sussex Market Town, 1547-1947

Smuggler!

Discover who did what, where and with whom! Steyning's attractive timber-framed buildings and flint cottages hide many secrets from the past - come and discover some of them if you dare.

We will be exploring the back streets and twittens of Steyning with many scandalous stories, all researched through local documentary sources.

Dogs on leads welcome. There is no need to book, just turn up in good time. Fee payable on the day - £5.00