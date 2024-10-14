The Steyning Scandals walk: secrets of a Sussex market town 1547-1947

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunday 20 October 2024 10 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. with Dr Janet Pennington Meet at the Steyning Centre car park, free on Sundays, opposite the Church of St Andrew & St Cuthman, Church Street, Steyning, West Sussex BN44 3XZ

Discover who did what, where and with whom! Steyning's attractive timber-framed buildings and flint cottages hide many secrets from the past - come and hear some of them if you dare.

We will be exploring the streets and twittens of the old market town with many scandalous stories, all researched through local documentary sources.

Dogs on leads are welcome.

No need to book, just turn up in good time for a prompt 11 a.m. start.

Fee of £5 payable on the day - cash only please.

If you are easily shocked, this is not the walk for you.

This walk is NOT suitable for children.

www.sussexhistorytalks.co.uk