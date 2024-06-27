The stunning garden and grounds at Findon Place Worthing are opening for the National Garden Scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You are invited to stroll around the extensive front lawns to gain the best views of the South Downs, enjoy home-made tea and cakes, and relax in this beautiful peaceful garden.

Stunning grounds of 52 acres, set around a Grade II listed Georgian country house (not open).Most of the garden sits on a gentle eastward facing slope, with level paths being manageable for wheelchairs and pushchairs. The garden has a tapestry of interest showcasing perennial borders within high Sussex flint walls. An archway leads to a fully productive large walled garden with romantic rose arches and arbours, and a small cutting garden. The vegetable beds are used to grow a wide range of fruit and vegetables for the house. Just to the side of the walled garden is a smaller walled area featuring cloud pruned trees and espaliered fruit trees together with roses and shrub borders. You are invited to stroll around the extensive front lawns to gain the best views of the South Downs, enjoy home-made tea and cakes, and relax in this beautiful peaceful garden. Sorry, no picnics. WC available.

Findon Place Findon Worthing BN14 0RF is open for the National Garden Scheme on Sunday 21st July (2am-6pm) Admission £7, children free. Cream teas. Pre-booking essential. Visits also by arrangement May to Sept for groups of 15-30. Visit the NGS website https://ngs.org.uk or https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/42135/findon-place for more details and booking.

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Findon Place

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we have donated more than £70 million to our beneficiary charities, and in 2023 made donations of over £3.4 million. Founded in 1927 to support district nurses, we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK and our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2017, we launched our annual Gardens and Health Week to raise awareness of the topic. Our funding also supports the training of gardeners and offers respite to horticultural workers who have fallen on difficult times.

To learn more about the National Garden Scheme, discover your perfect garden or find out how to open your own garden, visit https://ngs.org.uk