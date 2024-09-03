The Three Degrees play Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome
Tickets available from the box office on 01323 802020 or book online at https://royalhippodrome.com/event/the-three-degrees/
Spokeswoman Laura May Sivers said: “When you hear the name The Three Degrees, you immediately think of their most famous song When Will I See You Again. True, When Will I See You Again was a major hit record throughout the world, topping the chart in the USA, The UK, Japan and most European countries, earning the trio every conceivable accolade at the time — not to mention enough Gold records to make Fort Knox a little envious! More than five decades on, the threesome has retained their precise vocal qualities, and, in between, they have amassed an impressive list of hit records. In 1972, they aligned their recording fate with Gamble and Huff’s Philadelphia International label and hit the charts in 1972 with Dirty Ol’ Man. Soon after came The Sound of Philadelphia, which featured the ladies with MFSB. The following year produced their biggest hit When Will I See You Again. The whole Philadelphia Sound was the brainchild of Kenny (Gamble) and Leon (Huff). They wrote and produced most of the hits for Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, The O’Jays, Billy Paul and The Jacksons among many others
“During their three years with Philadelphia International, they enjoyed a good measure of success, the hits kept coming with Year Of Decision, Take Good Care Of Yourself and Toast of Love. It was during this era that the threesome made their biggest forward strides. A great deal of attention has been given to the fact that Prince Charles, now King Charles III publicly acclaimed The Three Degrees as his favourite group….Charlie’s Angels, as they were tagged, In 1978 they teamed up with Giorgio Moroder and a new string of hits followed – Giving Up, Giving In, My Simple Heart, The Runner and Woman In Love. The Three Degrees can still make the claim as being the longest-running female vocal group in history.”