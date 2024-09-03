The Three Degrees play Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome

Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome is promising “an unforgettable night of soul, R&B and timeless hits” as The Three Degrees take to the stage on Monday, September 9.

Spokeswoman Laura May Sivers said: “When you hear the name The Three Degrees, you immediately think of their most famous song When Will I See You Again. True, When Will I See You Again was a major hit record throughout the world, topping the chart in the USA, The UK, Japan and most European countries, earning the trio every conceivable accolade at the time — not to mention enough Gold records to make Fort Knox a little envious! More than five decades on, the threesome has retained their precise vocal qualities, and, in between, they have amassed an impressive list of hit records. In 1972, they aligned their recording fate with Gamble and Huff’s Philadelphia International label and hit the charts in 1972 with Dirty Ol’ Man. Soon after came The Sound of Philadelphia, which featured the ladies with MFSB. The following year produced their biggest hit When Will I See You Again. The whole Philadelphia Sound was the brainchild of Kenny (Gamble) and Leon (Huff). They wrote and produced most of the hits for Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, The O’Jays, Billy Paul and The Jacksons among many others