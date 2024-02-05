The Tiger Who Came To Tea plays Eastbourne Theatres

The Tiger Who Came to Tea. Photo Credit Robert Day

A musical play adapted and directed by David Wood, based on the book by Judith Kerr, it runs from Friday-Sunday, February 9-11 at the Devonshire Park Theatre.

There are plenty of family and school friendly performance times: Friday, February 9 at 1.30pm, Saturday, February 10 and Sunday, February 11 at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets are priced at £16.50 with groups of 10+ priced at £10. To book, call the box office on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk. Running time: approx. 55 minutes (no interval).

A spokesman said: “The Olivier Award nominated smash hit show, The Tiger Who Came to Tea is back on tour.

"This delightful musical play, which is perfect for children aged three plus, opens in Eastbourne ahead of an extensive national tour – so come and see it first at the Devonshire Park!

“The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea.

"Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger!

"Join the tea-guzzling tiger in this delightful family show, packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos. Don’t miss this stunning stage adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem... expect to be surprised!

“The Devonshire Park is a wonderful intimate theatre and the perfect space for introducing your young cubs to the roarsome world of live theatre! There’s plenty of booster seats for little ones and accessible toilets at the back of the auditorium so if nature suddenly calls, they won’t miss much!

“Celebrating 12 years on stage and over 50 years as Britain’s best-loved picture book, generations of children have adored this beloved book since its release in 1968.

"And what a wonderful way to reinforce your child’s association with this classic tale than experiencing it live in the family-friendly environment of the Devonshire Park. This is the purrfect family treat!”