The Victoria Institute is at the heart of the Arundel Gallery Trail

The Victoria Institute in Tarrant Street is once again at the heart of the Arundel Gallery Trail, listed as venue number one (August 17-26, 12-5 daily).

This year there are eight artists showing at the Vic plus the Secret Maker Auction. Starting at the top, Frances Knight opens her studio to show recent Sussex landscape paintings. She likes to paint outside directly from nature to express fully the effects of light, colour and structure on the Downs and Arun Valley.

Frances said: “I am not so much interested in rendering the surface qualities of a landscape but in conveying the underlying structure, colour and atmosphere. I like to explore the interaction between the abstract qualities of the two dimensional painted surface with the illusion of space."

Then in the Green Room on the first floor, there are three artists Jan Bennett, Emma Rimer and Johannah, Muriel all of whom may be familiar to regular Gallery Trailers.

Johannah Muriel (contributed pic)

Jan is showing a new series of bright, bold, colourful abstract paintings. There are some recognisable elements in each work, a bird or a house, but overall they are joyful and surreal, Jan says: “An occasional flirtation with mixed media though principally using oils, my paintings are unplanned, colourful and abstract which unfold like fragments recalled from a previous night's dream, inviting the onlooker to explore the journey.”

Johannah Muriel is a London-based artist and printmaker. Her one of a kind, mixed-media monotype prints combine gestural marks with abstract or geometric shape formations, to produce layers of movement and texture. Areas of varnish and detailed hand-embroidery manifest on paper into organic forms and compositional features, encouraging the viewer to investigate each layer of the work.

Emma Rimer presents a series of landscape paintings focusing on the flora of the Downs. She said: “My artistic inspiration derives from the enchanting and serendipitous forms found in nature, and my paintings are a testament to this, characterised by intricate layers that evoke the experience of looking through wild meadows from a low vantage point.”

On the ground floor in The Studio there are three generations of the same family, Roy and his wife Manny, their son Ian and grandson Anelio.

Manny draws and creates sculpture: “Sculpting for me is like drawing in 3D. It’s all about the lines and marks.” She has won the ING Discerning Eye and also the Chelsea Art Society prize for sculpture. For works on paper she has won the New English Art Club drawing prize and Worthing Portrait Artist of the Year.

Roy Woodard started off as a book illustrator and eventually became one of the top-selling artists in America and Japan, with solo exhibitions in New York, Washington, Chicago, Tokyo and Osaka. Now retired, he paints but also writes short stories and poems.