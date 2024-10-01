The Weald & Downland Living Museum launches new Heritage Crafts Exhibition
In collaboration with Heritage Crafts, the exhibition will spotlight crafts that have been categorised at risk of dying out due to there being insufficient craftspeople able to transmit their skills to the next generation. The crafts in the exhibition have been selected as they have a close association with the Museum, and are either taught, demonstrated, or carried out as regular activities within the Museum grounds.
As part of the exhibition, many talented craftspeople based at the Museum and from across the UK have contributed information, samples and pictures about their particular skill. These include Rachel Frost, a hatter, historian, and member of the British Hat Guild. Rachel uses natural materials, foraged plant fibers, and low-impact technology to create both historical hats and original designs. Visitors will have the opportunity to see Rachel’s work and learn more about the process of felt-hat making.
Ben Headon’s historic craft of wheelwrighting will also be on display. One of the oldest known trades, wheelwrights were once essential for the movement of goods by cart and wagons, and the exhibition aims to shed light on the significant decline of this craft due to the advent of motorised transport and metal wheels.
Other crafts featured in the exhibition include charcoal making, clay pipes, clog making, corn dolly weaving, flint knapping, hewing, stone letter carving, nalbinding and Sussex trug making.
The Museum invites craft enthusiasts and visitors to explore these heritage crafts that form an essential part of our cultural past and need to be preserved for future generations.
For more information on this special exhibition and to plan your visit, please visit: https://www.wealddown.co.uk
