The Weald & Downland Living Museum launches new outdoor Toddler Club for 2–4 year-olds

The Weald & Downland Living Museum is delighted to announce the launch of its new toddler club, Dinky Dragons, specifically designed for curious explorers aged 2-4 years old. This innovative club invites toddlers and their adult, to join Knucker, the Museum's resident dragon, for an adventure of discovery that promises to ignite young imaginations and foster a love of exploration.

Dinky Dragons will run every Friday from 7th June and will offer a unique opportunity for toddlers to engage with the rich history and natural beauty of the Weald & Downland Living Museum in a fun and accessible way. Each session will run from 10.00am to 11.30am during West Sussex term times and will explore a different theme each week inspired by the Museum - from its buildings steeped with history, to the surrounding natural landscapes.

Children will be entertained with a great mix of activities, including storytelling, songs, 'make and take' crafts, snacks, and plenty of free-range fun in the great outdoors. These sessions are designed to entertain and educate toddlers and promise to be a fun-packed morning.

The first weekly session takes place on Friday 7th June and the price of admission is £9.50 per child, which includes free entry for one accompanying adult and a snack for the child. Additionally, participation in the Dinky Dragons club includes free admission to the Museum following the session, allowing families the opportunity to extend their adventure and explore the Museum's extensive grounds and buildings at their leisure.

With the launch of the Dinky Dragons club, the Museum continues its commitment to offering educational outreach and entertainment in abundance to families and individuals of all ages.