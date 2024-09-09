The world’s greatest stage musicals hit the cinemas including Chichester

The world’s greatest stage musicals hit the cinemas this autumn, with Sussex screenings including Cineworld Eastbourne, Cineworld Chichester Gate, Cineworld Crawley, Cineworld Brighton and the Connaught Cinema, Worthing.

The screenings include Miss Saigon: 25th Anniversary (2016) – Sunday, September 22 and Tuesday, September 24.

Spokesman Mungo Glaysher said: “This spectacular, sell-out 25th anniversary gala performance of the global stage sensation also features appearances by the original cast including Jonathan Pryce and Lea Salonga. This acclaimed production was described as ‘the most thrilling, soaring and emotionally stirring musical with magnificent performances’ by The Daily Telegraph. The epic love story tells the tragic tale of young bar girl Kim, orphaned by war, who falls in love with American GI Chris – but their lives are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.”

Also coming up is The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall (2011) on Sunday, November 3 and Tuesday, November 5.

The Phantom of the Opera (contributed pic)

“Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera is a worldwide entertainment phenomenon. It has been staged in 145 cities across 27 countries and its box office sales eclipse Avatar, Titanic and Star Wars. To celebrate its 25th anniversary year, Cameron Mackintosh presented The Phantom of the Opera in a fully-staged, lavish production set in the sumptuous Victorian splendour of the Royal Albert Hall. Phantom Of The Opera At The Royal Albert Hall stars Ramin Karimloo as The Phantom and Sierra Boggess as Christine. They are joined by a supporting cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some very special guest appearances.”

Completing the screenings is Girl From The North Country on Thursday November, 21 and Sunday, November 24.

“Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including Forever Young, All Along The Watchtower, Hurricane and Like A Rolling Stone.

“It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travellers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this profoundly beautiful Broadway production brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians. This production comes from The Belasco Theatre in New York.”

Mungo added: “Audiences can sit back and relax in the comfort of their local cinema and experience the very best in theatre, with a chance to watch some of the most celebrated productions of recent years.

“Whether a seasoned theatregoer or you just want to immerse yourselves with incredible music, drama and performance, The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals in Cinema has something for everyone, all in HD.”