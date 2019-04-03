These are the best airlines in Europe, according to TripAdvisor

If you are unsure which airline is the best of the bunch, TripAdviser has revealed its winners for a range of categories as part of its annual Travellers' Choice Awards. The winners have been decided on traveller's favourite carrier with the best value, class of service and overall experience. Here are all the winning airlines for each category.

1. Best overall airline in Europe Jet2.com Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

2. Best overall airline in the UK Jet2.com Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Best major airline Virgin Atlantic Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Best low cost airline Jet2.com Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more