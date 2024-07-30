It is expected that the temperature will remain at about 30°C throughout the county, before the rain returns and the temperature drops slightly to 27°C tomorrow.
So if you’re planning a family fun day out at the beach, which one should you choose?
We asked our reporters at SussexWorld to select their favourite Sussex beaches to spend a sunny day on.
You can view our reporters’ picks in this gallery below.
1. These are the best beaches in Sussex to spend a sunny day on, according to our reporters
We asked our reporters at SussexWorld to select their favourite Sussex beaches to spend a sunny day on.Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images
2. Littlehampton Beach
On hot days, beaches like West Wittering and Brighton can seem like a good idea but the sheer numbers of people who flock there does sometimes put me off. If you're looking for a quieter beach to enjoy the sun, look no further than Littlehampton. As stated by The Beach Guide: "The mile long sand and shingle beach at Littlehampton is everything you would expect from a long established seaside resort. There is a promenade, amusements, theme park, well maintained seafront gardens and even the UK’s longest bench. As a regular contender for the coveted Blue Flag award Littlehampton Beach has no shortage of facilities to hand. It is also patrolled by RNLI Lifeguards during the summer months and a Kidcare wristband scheme operates to make the beach super safe for families."Photo: Steve Robards
3. Pett Beach
If you are looking to get away from the summer crowds to enjoy a tranquil atmosphere, swim, or nice place to walk your dog, then Pett beach has you covered. Just along the coast from Hastings and with the backdrop of Fairlight cliffs, the beach is mainly pebble and shingle but a good sized area of flat sand is exposed as the tide drops. At the south-western end of the beach it is possible to see the preserved remains of an ancient forest at low tide. It dates back to before the Ice Age. Pett Level is also the resting place of the 17th century warship Anne. The wreck lays below the watermark and is only visible at exceptionally low tides. She was run aground to avoid capture during the Battle of Beachy Head in 1990. Just behind the beach are Pett Pools, a series of man-made lakes that are a top spot for bird watching and home to a number of wetland species and waders.Photo: Contributed
4. Lancing Beach
Parking nearby? Check. Food, drink and ice creams? Check. A play park and open green space for those who want to get off the pebbles? Check. Lancing's beach is popular with visitors, and it's easy to see why. It's easy to get to on foot, by car or by public transport, there's a great park for youngsters and The Perch offers great food and drink.Photo: Steve Robards
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.