These are the best beaches in Sussex to spend a sunny day on, according to our reporters

3 . Pett Beach

If you are looking to get away from the summer crowds to enjoy a tranquil atmosphere, swim, or nice place to walk your dog, then Pett beach has you covered. Just along the coast from Hastings and with the backdrop of Fairlight cliffs, the beach is mainly pebble and shingle but a good sized area of flat sand is exposed as the tide drops. At the south-western end of the beach it is possible to see the preserved remains of an ancient forest at low tide. It dates back to before the Ice Age. Pett Level is also the resting place of the 17th century warship Anne. The wreck lays below the watermark and is only visible at exceptionally low tides. She was run aground to avoid capture during the Battle of Beachy Head in 1990. Just behind the beach are Pett Pools, a series of man-made lakes that are a top spot for bird watching and home to a number of wetland species and waders.Photo: Contributed