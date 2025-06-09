Things everyone in Chichester should do in June - from boat trips to local markets

1 . Things to do in Chichester this month

June is a great month to go on a boat trip on the Chichester Ship Canal. Trips operate daily through the summer by trained volunteers. Sailings depart from and return to, the Basin in Chichester and the trips last 75 minutes (round trip). There are usually two sailings a day, with times dependent on the boat and crew. Find out more and book by searching www.chichestercanal.org.uk Photo: Sussex World