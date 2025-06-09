Things everyone in Chichester should do in June - from boat trips to local markets

June is here, and with it comes the promise of longer evenings, warmer weather, and a packed calendar of things to see, do, eat and explore in Chichester.
Whether you’re a foodie, a culture vulture, or just love a good day at the beach, here’s your must-do local list to make the most of early summer.
June is a great month to go on a boat trip on the Chichester Ship Canal. Trips operate daily through the summer by trained volunteers. Sailings depart from and return to, the Basin in Chichester and the trips last 75 minutes (round trip). There are usually two sailings a day, with times dependent on the boat and crew. Find out more and book by searching www.chichestercanal.org.uk Photo: Sussex World
These beautifully restored gardens are stunning in June with roses, herbaceous borders, and the Victorian glasshouses in full bloom. It's a great spot for photography, picnics, or a peaceful afternoon stroll. Photo: Contributed
Three Friday Nights returns to Goodwood this month, featuring a combination of racing and music. Whilst you've missed out on the first, there are still two left! The last two take place on June 13th and 20th. Find out more by searching: www.goodwood.com/horseracing/three-friday-nights/ Photo: Goodwood
There is a Farmers' Market taking place in East Street (Chichester) on Friday, June 20. At Chichester Farmers’ Market, you can expect fresh local produce, including meats, cheeses, seasonal vegetables, artisan bread, cakes, preserves, and occasional fresh fish, all sourced from within around 50 miles of the city. Photo: Sussex World
